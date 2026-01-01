Boston 25’s Bob Ward announces new book on Whitey Bulger’s capture, final FBI debrief

Veteran Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward is announcing the publication of his first book, “Face to Face with Whitey Bulger: An FBI Agent’s Account of Capturing and Debriefing Boston’s Most Notorious Gangster,” later in 2026.

Exposit Books, the True Crime imprint of McFarland Books, is publishing the book, co-written with retired FBI Agent Rich Teahan.

Bob has covered Whitey Bulger for Boston 25 News for thirty years. His coverage included Bulger’s landmark federal trial in 2013.

Rich Teahan is a seasoned FBI investigator who headed up the Bulger Fugitive Task Force. He traveled the world looking for Bulger. Teahan was instrumental in creating the Public Service TV Announcement that finally led the FBI to the Santa Monica, California apartment complex where Bulger was hiding with his girlfriend, Catherine Greig.

The book takes the reader on board the private US Department of Justice GV jet where Teahan debriefed Whitey Bulger for hours during Whitey’s final flight to Boston to face justice. At times angry at other times defeated, Whitey Bulger opened up about his life as a mob boss ruling the streets of Boston and his life as a hunted fugitive.

“Face to Face with Whitey Bulger” reveals the agonizing twists and turns in the international fugitive manhunt as it lays out why it took more than sixteen years to find Whitey.

Written in a first-person memoir style, the book also tells the story of Rich Teahan’s FBI career, how his involvement in other high-profile fugitive investigations, including FBI Top Ten Most Wanted cases, gave him the tools needed to capture the one elusive fugitive many thought would never be caught alive.

“I’m very excited to announce this project and reveal the book’s cover art,” Ward said. “This book features new, important details about the Bulger investigation that surprised me while I was researching and writing the book. I hope readers will discover new facts about this important chapter in Boston’s history.”

“Boston 25 has been very supportive of this project, which I deeply appreciate,” Ward added.

