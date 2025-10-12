Boston 25 Zip Trip to Honey Pot Hill Orchards canceled due to weather

STOW, Mass. — Due to inclement weather, Monday’s Zip Trip to Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow has been canceled.

We look forward to visiting at a later date!

A Nor’easter is currently hitting the area, which is bringing rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

Boston 25 News will continue to monitor conditions and provide live coverage throughout the storm.

For the latest updates on the storm, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

