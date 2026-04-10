Boston 25 provides a special donation to Dedham Public Schools

DEDHAM, Mass. — Today, Dedham Public Schools received a special donation from the Boston 25 news team!

Five broadcast cameras are going to students at the high school to support their news program.

Dedham High School news teacher Dan Willey shared why this donation is so meaningful.

“It’s gonna be a kick starter for upgrading the entire studio, I hope!” Willey said. “We are putting in for some grants and are hoping to modernize our studio.”

Willey adds that with the new equipment, he hopes students will be inspired and have the same passion towards journalism that he has.

Boston 25 is so happy to be able to support future journalists, and we look forward to seeing their work!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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