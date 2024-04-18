Boston 25 partners with Jordan’s Furniture, A Bed for Every Child to make beds for children in need

DEDHAM, Mass. — At Boston 25 News, we’ve taken the spirit of ‘One Boston Day’ and spread it out over an entire week.

Today, Boston 25 participated in a community service project by partnering with Jordan’s Furniture and A Bed for Every Child to make beds for children in need.

A Bed for Every Child is an organization that believes sleep is just as essential as food, water, shelter, and clothing — and that all children deserve a place to dream.

Their mission is to ensure all children have a bed of their own, regardless of their family’s income.

Employees at Boston 25, volunteers from Jordan’s Furniture and A Bed for Every Child spent the morning making beds for children.

