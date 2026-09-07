Boston 25 News Back to School Special

Mass. — A new school year is here, but is your family ready?

Boston 25 News is helping you prepare! From saving on dorm essentials and school supplies to finding ways to make college more affordable, we’ll talk to industry experts for their best strategies.

This 30-minute special also explores how local schools are pivoting to face financial challenges and expand language skills.

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