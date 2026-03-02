Boston 25 News announces promotion of Shiri Spear to Chief Meteorologist

Cox Media Group’s (CMG) WFXT-TV Boston 25 News is proud to announce the promotion of Shiri Spear to Chief Meteorologist.

A trusted and familiar presence on Boston 25 Morning News, Spear will continue to anchor the station’s morning weather coverage while stepping into her new leadership role.

Since joining the station as the Morning Meteorologist, Spear has become a household name, known for her accurate forecasts, calm guidance during severe weather, and warm connection with viewers. Her promotion recognizes not only her meteorological expertise but also the leadership, mentorship, and dedication she brings to the weather team.

“Shiri exemplifies everything we value at Boston 25 News,” said Vice President and General Manager Todd Brown. “Her deep knowledge of the weather, commitment to keeping our community safe, and her genuine care for the community make her the perfect choice for Chief Meteorologist. We are thrilled she will continue to start each morning with our audience.”

In her expanded role, Spear will oversee the station’s weather coverage across all platforms, lead the team of weather experts, guide severe weather strategy, and participate in community outreach efforts. She will remain on Boston 25 Morning News, where viewers can begin their day with the trusted forecast they have come to rely on.

Shiri has covered everything from Nor’easters to ice storms to tornadoes and flooding. She is also deeply involved in the community, frequently visiting schools, supporting local events, and inspiring young students to pursue careers in STEM.

“It’s such an honor to take over the role of Chief and build on what Kevin has grown here over the last 30 years. Boston has some of the best of the best meteorologists from broadcast, the private sector, and our local National Weather Service. I’m excited to grow our station’s weather coverage across all platforms. As a mom too, I’m proud to show my daughters that you can work hard at a job you love and find fulfillment,” said Spear.

“As weather coverage continues to evolve, we’re confident that Shiri’s experience, innovation, and passion will elevate our station’s commitment to deliver timely, impactful forecasts,” said News Director Scott Isaacs.

Shiri has a B.A. in Secondary Mathematics Education, M.S. in Atmospheric and Environmental Science, and is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) by the American Meteorological Society.

Please join us in congratulating Shiri on her well-deserved promotion.

