Boston 25 joins ‘Belle of the Ball’ as they host Boutique Day for 1,800 young women

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As prom season is approaching, many young women are on the hunt for the perfect dress. However, not everyone can afford a dress.

The Belle of the Ball prom gown collection culminates at Boutique Day, where deserving and pre-qualified girls are invited for a day of personal shopping and pampering – a powerful personal experience.

Boston 25 has partnered with Anton’s Cleaners, Jordan’s Cleaners and Rockland Trust Bank on the special event.

Over 1,800 girls were expected at the event on Saturday, with thousands of dry-cleaned prom dresses organized displayed by size, color and styles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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