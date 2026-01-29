Boston 25 earns duPont-Columbia Award for Investigative Reporting

25 Investigates, along with our Cox Media Group stations around the country and KFF Health News, were honored Wednesday night with an Alfred I. duPont - Columbia University Award. Considered one of the most prestigious awards in journalism, the duPont honors the very best in broadcast, documentary and online reporting.

We won the award for our investigative special “Social Security’s Secret,” where our investigative teams exposed how the Social Security Administration was clawing back billions in overpayments that went out to disabled, retired or low-income beneficiaries, causing a major financial crisis for some of the most vulnerable Americans.

After reporting on the story for more than two years, the SSA made several changes to their policy, including reducing the amount withheld from monthly checks and extending how long beneficiaries have to repay the debt.

