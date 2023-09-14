25 Investigates uncovers billions of dollars in social security overpayments

Social Security is a safety net millions of Americans rely on for basic living expenses, but 25 Investigates found some recipients have to pay their benefits back.

In a nationwide joint investigation with our Cox Media Group sister stations and KFF, we found the government is clawing back $21 billion in Social Security overpayments.

The Social Security Administration overpaid Lori Cochran $27,000. She says it was what she lived on for more than 2 years. Lori has multiple sclerosis and says she’s unable to work.

She says she had no idea that a small life insurance policy her mom gifted to her, made her technically ineligible for her monthly check.

“I started having like, heart palpitations because I’m like, ‘Oh my God, $27,000. They’re going to expect me to pay that back. How am i ever going to pay that back?’ and just panic mode,” Cochran said.

Thursday night at 5:45 p.m. investigative reporter Ted Daniel explains why overpayments can go undetected for years. Insiders will also explain how infrequently accounts are assessed.

Watch 25 Investigates full report tonight.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group