Bomb threat at Jewish temple in Hingham prompts street closure

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a reported bomb threat made to a Jewish temple in Hingham on Sunday.

Police say a bomb threat was made to Congregation Sha’aray Shalom and they’ve closed Route 228 at Gardner Street and Whiting Street while they respond.

The temple was evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries.

According to the temple’s website, there were no services today.

We are investigating a bomb threat made to 1112 Main St. (Temple). All affected houses & businesses have been evacuated. Rte 228 is closed at Gardner St. & Whiting St. to all traffic. Active investigation happening now. #Hingham — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) November 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

