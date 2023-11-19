Local

Bomb threat at Jewish temple in Hingham prompts street closure

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
An infant’s remains were located at a recycling facility Thursday morning in Rochester, Massachusetts, officials say.

(carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a reported bomb threat made to a Jewish temple in Hingham on Sunday.

Police say a bomb threat was made to Congregation Sha’aray Shalom and they’ve closed Route 228 at Gardner Street and Whiting Street while they respond.

The temple was evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries.

According to the temple’s website, there were no services today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read