Bodycam video shows moments Celtics legend Paul Pierce was arrested for drunken driving

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Boston 25 obtained the video through an open records request. It was recorded by California Highway Patrol officers the night Pierce was taken into custody.

According to police, Pierce’s SUV was found stopped in the middle of a highway. He told officers he had fallen asleep while waiting in traffic caused by a crash.

Pierce agreed to take multiple DUI tests at the scene. He was later charged with suspected driving under the influence and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Pierce played 15 of his 19 NBA seasons in Boston, won a championship with the Celtics in 2008, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

