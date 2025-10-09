Celtics legend Paul Pierce arrested on suspected drunk driving charges

LOS ANGELES, CA — Boston Celtics legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce was arrested on suspected drunk driving charges after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel Tuesday night.

The 10-time All-Star was found asleep in the driver’s seat of his Range Rover in the middle of traffic on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley late Tuesday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Lanes on the highway had been closed due to an earlier crash and the sleeping Pierce was discovered while the lanes were reopening around 11:35 PM., CHP says.

Officers say they noticed signs of alcohol impairment and conducted a DUI investigation.

Pierce was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, a violation and taken to the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office.

The CHP will present says they will present the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office.

Pierce spent 15 of his 19 NBA seasons in Boston and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

