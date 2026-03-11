Bodycam footage shows moments Abington officer rescues woman off train tracks

ABINGTON, Mass. — Dramatic body camera video shows the moment an Abington police officer jumped into action and saved a woman’s life, after officials say she was experiencing a mental health crisis while standing on active train tracks on Plymouth Street.

The rescue highlights a systemic effort in addressing mental health responses in municipalities across the state. Law Enforcement Expert Todd McGhee says training officers for a situation like this is always a priority.

“It’s that level of discipline that happens very early on inside a police academy setting, often times military training is criticized that it’s old, it’s outdated, but this is when that mental toughness, that mental discipline with police officers, that’s where that training is instilled and where that style of training really comes to benefit police officers when they need it the most,” said McGhee.

On the Abington Police’s website, it states they’ve partnered with Community Counseling of Bristol County to bring a mental health clinician into the department. This allows officers to work directly with a trained clinician when responding to calls involving mental health or substance use.

Boston 25 News tried to reach the officer behind the rescue and the department’s mental health clinician, but they were not available.

There are resources available to anyone who may need them. The suicide and crisis lifeline connects people with trained counselors 24 hours a day. You can call 9-8-8.

