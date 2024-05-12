Body of 65-year-old boater recoved from water in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. — The body of a boater was recovered from off the coast of Beverly Saturday night, the Essex County District Attorney’s office tells Boston 25.

A spokesperson with the DA’s office says the body of the 65-year-old was recovered sometime after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

No foul play is suspected but the incident remains under investigation.

The DA’s office is withholding the victim’s name until his family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

