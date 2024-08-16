Boat sinks in Hingham Bay after colliding with another vessel

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A boat sank in Hingham Bay after colliding with another vessel on Friday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries and a large emergency response, officials said.

The boats collided in the area of Grape Island off Weymouth, an island in the Hingham Bay area of the Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area, according to Hingham Firefighters Local 238.

“There has been a boat collision in the vicinity of Grape Island with serious injuries and a sinking vessel,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hurt.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed the vessel gradually sinking as emergency response boats flocked to the scene of the wreck.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

