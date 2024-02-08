Boat in Fairhaven harbor erupts into blaze after crews accidentally spark fire

FAIRHAVEN, Mass — An 82-foot ship burst into flames, billowing thick black smoke high into the air over a Fairhaven harbor Thursday morning.

The decommissioned fishing vessel burst into flames shortly before 7:00 a.m. when cutting crews preparing to scrap it accidentally sparked a fire, Fairhaven fire officials said.

By the time the 911 call came in, the ship was fully engulfed, officials said.

Members of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection also had to be called to the scene because barrels of oil were on board.

The boat was originally owned by Blue Harbors Fisheries.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group