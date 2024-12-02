Blackstone Police Department release new initiative for individuals with cognitive impairments

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore announced a new initiative for individuals with cognitive impairments to help keep them safe.

This was inspired after a boy with autism and limited communication skills, ran from home overnight. Police were able to find the child Sunday morning. The mother asked the select board to launch an initiative that can potentially keep children and adults with cognitive impairments safer.

“The public can go to our website and find a fillable Cognitive Impairment Indicator Form under resources,” Chief Gilmore said. “When it’s filled out, that form will go directly to me, and I’ll take that form, print it, and disseminate it to dispatchers and officers. It will be entered into our Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.”

The forms are available to all town members, and includes questions that aid first responders searching for those individuals, like:

Favorite Places to go?

Attractions, locations, bodies of water, movies, playgrounds etc.

Atypical behaviors or characteristics that may attract the attention of responders?

Interests?

Calming Methods?

Specific topics, toys, music, shows, etc.

Dislikes (Bright lights, loud noises, etc.)

Individual’s preferred method of communication (tablet, sign language, etc.)

Does the individual carry identifications including medical bracelets?

“Our concern is the safety of the persons that are in need of additional services; not just autistic children, but this could also include the elderly, people with Alzheimer’s, anyone who may not be able to help themselves,” Chief Gilmore said. “It’s a win for us because it should help us locate someone quicker, and obviously, it’s a win for the community.”

To find out more information on the forms, visit www.blackstonepolice.org

