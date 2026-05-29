Black bear roams near Worcester High School

WORCESTER, Mass. — A black bear in Worcester is the talk of the town after being spotted near two schools on Thursday.

The bear was seen roaming on Highland Street, just in front of Doherty Memorial High School during dismissal time.

Doherty High School kept students planning to walk home inside of the building until the bear left the area.

School leaders also told students to avoid walking by Newton Hill Park, the wooded area next to the school.

Johnny Mejias was picking up his children from the high school on Thursday when he saw Highland Street was blocked off, forcing him to turn around.

“All of the sudden, I saw the little bear,” Meijas said. “It wasn’t big, it was a little one trying to climb up the retaining wall and they were trying to block him in.”

“He was scared, the bear was scared,” Meijas said.

Police made sure the bear made its way back into the woods but since Thursday afternoon, there have been reports of the bear being spotted near Clark University.

However, a spokesperson for Clark University told Boston 25 News Friday that they have “no indication” the bear was on campus.

Students were also kept indoors at Midland Elementary School on Thursday while the bear was nearby.

Worcester police said it was a juvenile bear, probably weighing under 200 pounds.

Police also said it was likely the bear’s first time out on its own.

If you spot the bear, you are asked to call Worcester police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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