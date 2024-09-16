‘Bittersweet’: Worcester holds final stArt on the Street festival

WORCESTER, Mass. — It’s the end of an era in Worcester. After 20 years, Sunday was the finale for one of New England’s biggest arts festivals.

“It’s bittersweet though you know I’m saying goodbye, I got a chance to walk the street today by myself with my hands in my pockets and just kind of take it all in, which I don’t usually get a chance to do,” said Tina Zlody, one of the co-founders of the stART on the Street festival.

For 20 years, hundreds of artists have lined Park Ave once a year for this big cultural event.

“Everything here is made by hand, this is no imports this is no, they literally sign a handmade pledge, it’s all about meeting the artist, talking to them,” said Zlody.

She says about 50,000 to 60,000 people come out to this festival every year not only for the art but also the food, live music and family friendly activities.

Many artists say this festival is how they kick-started their business.

“I started with a sidewalk space and over the years growing as a business, definitely stART’s been a fundamental part of that, it’s always been one of my favorite days of the year,” said Caitlin Tupper, one of the artists and vendors.

“We were doing artist check-in this morning and there were a number of artists who said to us, you know I’m a full time artist now because of stART on the street,” said Zlody.

Zlody says the festival has stood out since it’s not just a shopping experience.

It’s always been interactive, where people can see artists in action like blacksmiths making knives.

The vendors hope this will inspire a younger audience.

“A lot of people haven’t had the opportunity to see this stuff up close,” said Justin Cameron, a blacksmith. “So to get them away from their screens and up close and personal to hot metal and real live handmade works it’s definitely a treat.”

Now these artists hope another festival like this will continue in the future.

“It’s definitely a bittersweet ending but I’m really happy for all of the growth and all of the community that it’s brought out, and I know it’s not the end,” said Tupper.

“Just seeing the other people’s work and seeing the talent in the community is pretty inspiring, I do not think it’ll be the end of it though,” said Cameron.

The festival founders say this was the last year because they’re tired and need more support, but they do hope someone else will take the reins to organize something like this in the future.

