Man facing charges after allegedly pointing gun at firefighters battling New Hampshire blaze

HUDSON, N.H. — A man is facing criminal charges after police said he pointed a gun at firefighters who were responding to a blaze at an apartment building in New Hampshire on Sunday night.

Daniel Herbert, 30, Hudson, is charged with two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and two counts of obstructing government administration, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Firefighters from multiple towns were evacuating residents from 27 Cross Street in Hudson when they were confronted by Herbert, who allegedly refused to leave the burning building.

“As two firefighters attempted to evacuate Herbert, he removed a firearm from his waistband,” the department said in a news release. “Herbert pointed the firearm at the two firefighters and told them he was refusing to leave.”

Officers called to the scene of the fire found Herbert walking around the exterior of the building and arrested him without further incident, according to police.

Herbert is slated to be arraigned Monday in the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Hudson police at 603-886-6011.

An investigation is ongoing.

