Bishop Fenwick seeks emergency order blocking MIAA’s postseason ban

Bishop Fenwick wants the MIAA to overturn its decision to ban the school’s athletic teams from postseason play this year.

The school filed an emergency order in Essex Superior Court.

Earlier this year, The MIAA found that Bishop Fenwick had failed to comply with Rule 87.6, which deals with the student-athlete eligibility waiver process. \The MIAA Board of Directors voted unanimously to impose the ban, citing Bishop Fenwick’s “sufficiently serious, egregious and repeated to warrant imposition of the discipline outlined in Rule 87.6.4.”

Student-athletes that transfer from one school to another are required to obtain a waiver or else they must sit out one full year after transferring, according to The Salem News.

In addition to similar meetings in November 2022 and March 2023, Bishop Fenwick High School’s principal, athletic director and President were required to attend a hearing with the MIAA Board of Directors on May 17, 2023.

Bishop Fenwick competes in the Catholic Central League. The strict ban will apply to sports in each of the three seasons, fall, winter and spring.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

