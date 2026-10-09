Billerica Police K-9 recovering after being struck by car during missing person search

LOWELL, Mass. — A Billerica Police K-9 is recovering after being struck by a car on Thursday.

Police said K-9 KC, a 1½-year-old black Labrador retriever, was in Lowell assisting with a missing person search when he was hit near the intersection of Monadnock Avenue and Staples Street.

Officers said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the department.

KC was transported to an animal hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

She joined the Billerica Police Department in 2025 and is certified in tracking.

KC is named after fallen Billerica Police Officer Kenneth Collins, who died in the line of duty on Oct. 7, 1969.

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