Bill Murray poses for photo at Boston seafood restaurant

BOSTON — Actor and comedian Bill Murray was recently spotted at a popular seafood restaurant in Boston.

Select Oyster Bar shared a photo on Instagram of Murray posing with restaurant chef and partner Michael Serpa.

The photo showed Murray and Serpa standing under an Ale Giorgini print, which is inspired by Wes Anderson’s 2004 film “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.”

“Lunch guest was a big fan of your work @alegiorgini,” the Gloucester Street eatery wrote in the social media post.

Giorgini responded in an Instagram post of his own, writing, “Many thanks to @selectoysterbar in Boston and to chef @chefmichaelserpa ❤️.”

In August 2022, Murray stopped by Turks Seafood on Marion Road in Mattapoisett and spent time hanging out with the waitstaff at the restaurant.

