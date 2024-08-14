Big Lots to close more than 300 stores. Here’s where in Massachusetts

Mass. — Big Lots says it will be closing more than 300 of its stores nationwide, including several here in Massachusetts.

The discount retail chain recently announced it planned to close 35 to 40 locations across the US, but now that number has jumped significantly.

At least five stores in Massachusetts are set to be closed.

Big Lots’ website shows that “Going out of business” sales are starting at the stores in Ashland, Dennisport, Northampton, Seekonk, and West Springfield.

The company had said it wanted to “aggressively address underperforming stores” and amended its 2022 Credit Agreement’s permitted store closings from 150 at the time of the original agreement to 315.

Big Lots had written in a different filing for the quarter that ended in May, “In 2024, we currently expect to open 3 stores and close 35 to 40.”

Big Lots currently has 1,389 locations in the U.S. with 315 stores more than 22% of locations.

The Claremont location in New Hampshire is closing, as well as the Portland location in Maine. Locations in Rutland and Barre, Vermont are also shutting down.

