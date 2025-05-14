BOSTON — Ja’Hari Ortega is taking hoop earrings to a whole other level.

Ortega’s new art installation titled “Big Hoops to Fill” is a large-scale sculpture of golden bamboo hoop earrings that function as interactive swings, but the Roxbury native says the installation echoes not only her love for jewelry but holds space for childhood memories and pays homage to cultural traditions that embody women of color in our communities.

0 of 4 ‘Big Hoops to Fill’- Roxbury native highlights community, cultural traditions with new art sculpture ‘Big Hoops to Fill’- Roxbury native highlights community, cultural traditions with new art sculpture ‘Big Hoops to Fill’- Roxbury native highlights community, cultural traditions with new art sculpture ‘Big Hoops to Fill’- Roxbury native highlights community, cultural traditions with new art sculpture

“The fact that we deserve rest, we deserve play, we don’t always need to be these strong independent Black women in public space we can also be known as like joyous, happy women with beautiful relationships with our families and friends as well,” Ortega tells Boston 25 News.

Audrey Lopez from The Greenway Project says when she met Ja’Hari, one of her smaller creations sparked a bigger vision. Three years later, Lopez says it’s here and it’s a piece that makes a statement.

“I got to see some large-scale bronze bamboo hoop earrings that she had made in the metal foundry that weighed 65 pounds altogether, and I just said, ‘These are incredible, Ja’Hari, would you be open to going bigger,” Lopez tells Boston 25 News.

On Thursday, the Greenway Project is hosting an event called “The Cookout.” It’s a chance for community members to meet Ja’Hari, but also enjoy music and food. It will be open to the public where the art installation is located along the greenway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group