‘A big fireball’: Multiple manhole explosions rock Cambridge’s Harvard Square

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Repairs are still ongoing after multiple manhole explosions rocked Cambridge’s Harvard Square.

Traffic is down to one lane on Brattle Street and the sidewalk remains closed to pedestrians as crews continue to assess connected manholes in the area.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the area of 27 Brattle Street around 9 a.m. on Wednesday and found a smoking and flaming manhole, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to shut off power to the first two manholes, but it took hours for them to find the power source to a third manhole that was burning.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed a massive plume of flames erupting from one of the manholes as emergency officials looked on.

Cambridge manhole

“I see smoke, I walk over, and the manhole is gone. There’s fire coming out of the manhole,” said Toby Coban, who witnessed a blast. “Shortly after it blew up, they opened it and it blew up again. A big fireball came out of the manhole, a big smoke ring.”

This caused carbon monoxide to leak into area buildings and forced businesses to close for the day. Several places, like the Harvard University Bookstore, had to be ventilated.

One firefighter did have to be taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the blasts is unknown and it’s unclear when everything will be fixed and reopened.

A small section of Brattle St in Cambridge’s Harvard Square is down to one lane of traffic and the sidewalk is closed. Crews still need to make repairs after two manholes exploded and a fire was burning in a third. Business lights are back on this morning. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/lIEJODEiby — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) August 31, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group