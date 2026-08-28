Acton child care employee placed on leave amid assault investigation

ACTON, Mass. — A Kindercare employee in Acton has been placed on leave after the business received a report of a child possibly being assaulted.

Kindercare sent Boston 25 the following statement:

“At KinderCare , the health and safety of every child in our care is our highest priority, and we take any concern about a child’s well-being extremely seriously. When the concern was raised, we immediately placed the staff member involved on administrative leave and reported the matter to the appropriate agencies, including state licensing and the Department of Children and Families. We are fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities and regulatory agencies while investigating the matter internally. The staff member will remain on administrative leave while the allegations are reviewed.”

The employee, who was not identified, will remain on leave pending an investigation.

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