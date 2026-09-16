The Big E is back for 2026 this weekend: Everything you need to know

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The fan-favorite fair in West Springfield is returning this weekend for 17 days of food, fun, rides, shopping and entertainment.

Running from September 18 through October 4, The Big E brings together all six New England states in one place, giving visitors a chance to experience regional traditions, famous fair foods, and family-friendly attractions.

Whether you’re going for the giant cream puffs, thrill rides on the Midway, or a stroll through the Avenue of States, here’s everything you need to know before heading to New England’s largest fair.

Fair hours

Gates: 8 a.m.

The Big E Bakery: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Buildings and Craft Common: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Avenue of States: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Storrowton Village Museum & Shops: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New England Center: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Midway rides:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

How much does admission cost?

Adults: $20

Children ages 6-12: $12

Children 5 and younger: Free

Parking information

Visitors can park on-site at Gate 9 for:

Cars and trucks: $10 (cash only)

Motorcycles: $5 (cash only)

Bicycle parking is available for free at 915 Memorial Avenue.

The Big E also offers approximately 1,200 accessible parking spaces at Gate 9 on a first-come, first-served basis. A passenger drop-off and pick-up area is available at Gate 9A.

How much do rides cost?

There are two primary ways to enjoy the Midway:

Unlimited Ride Pass

The most cost-effective option for guests planning to ride multiple attractions is an Advance Midway Ride Voucher.

Redeem the voucher at the Midway Guest Relations Booth.

Monday through Friday: Voucher converts to an unlimited ride wristband.

Saturday and Sunday: Voucher converts to 78 ride credits instead of an unlimited wristband.

Individual ride credits

Guests can also purchase ride credits at Midway booths.

Individual rides generally require 9 to 21 credits depending on the attraction.

Typical credit package prices include:

Small pack: Approximately 8-20 credits for $10-$12

Medium pack: Approximately 28-45 credits for $20-$35

Large pack: More than 50 credits for about $50

What’s new on the menu?

Food remains one of The Big E’s biggest draws, and this year fairgoers can choose from more than 75 new food items.

New vendors to try

Tater Tot Heaven (New England Ave.)

Specialty tater tot buckets and strawberry lemonade.

Cantina Louie (West Road)

Birria tacos, burrito bowls, loaded nachos, walking tacos and frozen mocktails.

Deep-Fried Calzones (Industrial Ave.)

Cheese, pepperoni and meatball parmesan options.

Golden K-Dog (Front Porch)

Korean-style corndogs, mozzarella-filled creations and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-coated favorites.

K’s Japanese Restaurant (Food Court, East Road)

Deep-fried sushi and sushi pops.

McLaughlin Family Homemade Ice Cream (Avenue of States)

Homemade flavors including Maine blueberry, sea salt caramel and pumpkin chocolate chip.

Moose Joose Slush (Springfield Road)

Creative frozen drinks, including the caramel-topped “Fall in a Cup.”

Rickey’s Jerky (Better Living Center)

Traditional beef jerky and specialty game meats.

Simply Gluten Free (East Road)

Funnel cakes, fried Oreos, corndogs and other fair classics made gluten-free.

Spudtastic (East Road)

Loaded sweet potatoes, sweet potato fries and unique topping combinations.

Sweet & Salty (Springfield Road)

Trendy “Dirty Soda” creations, customizable drinks and seasonal flavors.

Tripp’s Farmhouse Café (Craft Common)

Gluten-free burgers, chicken fingers, loaded fries, donuts and fried Oreos.

The Big E runs through October. 4.

For general information and a list of daily events, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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