‘A big boom’: Large tree comes down outside Gloucester family home

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Cleanup continues across Massachusetts after this weekend’s nor’easter.

Stephanie Wetherbee tells Boston 25 News she was home with her children Sunday night when they suddenly heard a loud boom outside.

Part of a large tree came crashing down just feet from their home.

“All the kids were like, ‘Oh my God,’” Wetherbee said. “A big boom. I went flying to the window and instantly it was like a movie.”

Cellphone video shared exclusively with Boston 25 News shows the scene shortly after the tree came down, with police outside the home and large branches covering the front lawn of their home.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

When tree crews arrived to assess the damage, they determined the problem extended beyond the portion that had already fallen onto the ground. The remaining sections of the tree had been compromised, creating concerns that more could come down.

Boston 25 cameras captured crews taking down the rest of the tree on Monday.

“I thought they were just going to leave the two strong ends and leave the other ones, but I mean, it makes sense if it’s a hazard because if it is going to eventually maybe fall,” Wetherbee said.

Gloucester’s harbormaster told Boston 25 News calls were quiet during the storm, but crews were fully staffed and prepared for additional problems.

Long periods of rainfall can leave soil saturated, which can test vulnerable trees, especially when this is combined with strong winds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group