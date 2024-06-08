Bicyclist struck, killed during collision with car in Cambridge

A bicyclist is dead after a collision with a car in Cambridge Friday night.
Cambridge police began to investigate the crash on DeWolfe Street and Mount Auburn Street around 4:30 p.m., officials say.
A Cambridge police spokesperson confirms the bicyclist did not survive their injuries.
More information will be released by Cambridge police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office at a later time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group