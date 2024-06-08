Bicyclist struck, killed during collision with car in Cambridge

A bicyclist is dead after a collision with a car in Cambridge Friday night.

Cambridge police began to investigate the crash on DeWolfe Street and Mount Auburn Street around 4:30 p.m., officials say.

A Cambridge police spokesperson confirms the bicyclist did not survive their injuries.

More information will be released by Cambridge police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

