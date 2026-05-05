Bicyclist flown to hospital after serious crash in Stow

STOW, Mass. — A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Stow on Monday.

The bicyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in the area of Sudbury and State roads shortly after 5:00 p.m., Stow police say.

Officers and firefighters immediately began to perform lifesaving measures on the seriously injured bicyclist.

The bicyclist was then flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

The driver of the car involved remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

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