Beverly teacher union files lawsuit, says school district has ‘bargained in bad faith’ during strike

BEVERLY, Mass. — The striking teachers in Beverly have filed a lawsuit against the city’s school committee, arguing that their counterparts across the bargaining table have negotiated in bad faith.

The Beverly Teacher Association said Wednesday night they filed a complaint with the Department of Labor Relations because the school committee has made insufficient proposals. The BTA argues that the school committee seems intent on fines levied by an Essex Superior Court judge breaking the strike.

The BTA authorized a strike on Thursday evening after negotiating for a new contract since February. Beverly is one of three North Shore communities, alongside Gloucester and Marblehead, that have had to close schools this week as teachers strike.

The BTA, alongside the Gloucester Teacher Association, are both slated to be fined $50,000 because their strikes were not over by an imposed deadline of 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night. The fines will increase incrementally by $10,000 each additional school day that the strike continues.

“On Monday afternoon, we were incredibly hopeful we were going to be able to settle the contract and reopen schools,” said Andrea Sherman, Co-President of the Beverly Teachers Association in a statement. “However, all of that hope evaporated when management sent us a proposal a few hours later that withdrew several items on which we had previously agreed. Almost every night since the strike commenced, the state-appointed mediator dismissed us because of the lack of movement from the School Committee. It’s clear to us now that they have no intent to work with us and reopen schools. Are they waiting until the court punishes educators?”

The BTA is pushing for better pay and other benefits, but their school committees argue these strikes are illegal in Massachusetts.

The BTA also says they filed a prohibited practice charge with the Department of Labor Relations because cameras in the union’s bargaining room were allegedly being monitored. The state ordered the two parties to move from the McKeown School to the Hannah Elementary School to continue negotiating.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Beverly School Committee for a response to the lawsuit.

Gloucester and Marblehead have both canceled classes on Thursday. The Beverly School Committee has not yet officially made the call to close schools again on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

