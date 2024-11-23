Beverly School Committee member issues statement asking for deal to be reached

BEVERLY, Mass. — A member of the Beverly School Committee has issued a statement expressing their displeasure with members of the school committee.

Kimberly Coelho joined the school committee to help develop a better public school system for Beverly, by ensuring a space that members of the community could come together and express the changes they wanted to see.

However, Coelho has noticed that some of her colleagues “do not share these same interests and values.”

“My position as a sitting member of the Beverly School Committee provides a unique perspective to these conversations.” Coelho said. “What I see happening is disgusting and compels me to speak out publicly for the first time. What is abundantly clear is some do not want to settle a contract. Instead, feel more concerned about breaking the union’s spirits and dividing our community. I feel the legal advice of our counsel is wrong and only delays reopening schools.”

Coelho, a mother of 2 Beverly School children, is imploring the mayor to come to an agreement with a fair contract during the weekend.

The two sides have yet to come to an agreement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

