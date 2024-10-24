Berlin police seek help in search for missing man last seen heading to Market Basket

BERLIN, Mass. — Police in Berlin are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man who was last seen heading to a Market Basket store in a nearby town.

Lawrence Fuller, 83, was last known to be driving to Market Basket’s Hudson location around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Berlin Police Department.

Police said Fuller was driving a red 2007 Ford Fusion with Massachusetts registration 831NX7 and wearing a rust-colored flannel shirt, black jeans, and black Converse shoes.

Fuller is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Fuller could be in danger.

“Lawrence could be suffering from cognitive impairment and does not have a cell phone,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who sees Fuller or his vehicle is urged to contact 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

