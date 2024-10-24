Mass. man who went missing on trip to Market Basket found safe in Connecticut

BERLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who went missing on a trip to Market Basket on Wednesday night was located in Connecticut, officials said.

Officers launched a search for 83-year-old Lawrence Fuller, of Berlin, after he departed for Market Basket’s Hudson location around 7 p.m. and then wasn’t seen thereafter, according to the Berlin Police Department.

Police then urged the public to keep an eye out for Fuller, who they say was traveling in a red 2007 Ford Fusion. Police also warned that Fuller could have been suffering from cognitive impairment.

In an update on Thursday, the department announced that Fuller had been found safe.

“We are relieved to confirm that Mr. Fuller has been located safely in Connecticut,” the department said. “Our sincere thanks go to all who contributed information and shared our earlier silver alert, as well as the Commonwealth Fusion Center for their expert intelligence analysis assistance.”

There were no additional details available.

