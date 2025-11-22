Bengals QB Joe Burrow won’t play against Patriots, according to report

Despite being listed as a full participant in practice all week, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will not take the field against the New England Patriots this weekend, according to reports.

The Bengals will not activate their Pro-Bowl QB by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline as the 29-year-old recovers from turf toe surgery, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow, attempting to come back just over two months after surgery to repair Grade 3 turf toe, won’t be moved to the active roster just yet, source said. He’ll remain on IR.



Joe Flacco starts, once again. But Burrow’s time is coming. pic.twitter.com/IGOjHTZS6F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2025

The Bengals will also be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as he serves a suspension for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Burrow suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 14.

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco, the veteran acquired from the Browns at midseason, is expected to start on Sunday.

The Patriots will look to extend their winning streak to 9 games when they visit the Bengals at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

