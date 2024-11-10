Bench dedicated for 100-year-old woman in Roxbury

BOSTON — A bench in Roxbury is being dedicated to a 100-year-old woman.

The dedication took place on Saturday afternoon in Holborn Park. It honors 100-year-old Miram Manning who worked 30 years as a daycare director before becoming foster grandparents for 25 years.

Manning retired at 95.

Following the ceremony, the bench will be moved to The Vine Street Community Center on Dudley Street in Boston.

November 9th will also be known as Miriam Manning Day in Boston.

