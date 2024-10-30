‘Beloved landmark’: Gov. Healey pauses planned demolition of historic North Shore home

NEWBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday announced that she’s paused the planned demolition of a historic home on the North Shore that dates back nearly 100 years.

The demolition of the vacant Pink House, built on Plum Island in Newbury in 1925, is on hold pending conversations between Healey, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other stakeholders to determine a path forward, according to the governor’s office.

In a statement, Healey said, “The Pink House is a beloved local landmark that makes valuable contributions to the North Shore economy by attracting tourists and artists from across the country.

Healey added, “I’m grateful for the strong leadership and advocacy of Senator Bruce Tarr, Representative Kristen Kassner, Support The Pink House and the community to save this historic building. We look forward to continued conversations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to chart the best path forward for The Pink House, the community, and the environment.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service bought the home for $375,000 in 2011 and recently found “no significant impact” for its proposal to remove the house at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge.

The Pink House, which was made available for purchase at auction in July, is constructed of wood, pressboard, and shingles, and has an asphalt roof. Interior walls are constructed of plaster and sheetrock. Floors are carpet and linoleum. The basement is about 628 square feet and is said to be covered with standing water.

No suitors for the home emerged during the auction, largely in part because the winner would have had to move the 1,514-square-foot, two-story residence to a new location. There are also serious health hazards present inside, including lead-based paint, asbestos, and mold.

“The Pink House has a storied history and is an essential piece of the fabric of our North Shore community,” Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll said. “We’re hopeful that by bringing everyone together at the same table, we can move forward on solutions to save The Pink House and benefit our environment and our economy for the long term.”

George and Gertrude Cutter first purchased the plot of land. The Cutters were a prominent Newburyport family who were involved in several local businesses including a cafe and shoe company, according to Support The Pink House.

