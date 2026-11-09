Beloved Andover police comfort dog Maggie dies after brief illness

ANDOVER, Mass. — A well-known friend and companion to the Andover community has died.

Andover Police comfort dog Officer Maggie died after a brief illness, according to the department.

Maggie also served as the comfort dog for Andover High School and was owned by School Resource Officer Tom Paolera.

“Maggie touched the hearts of people of all ages during times of need and just because she was a good girl,” the Andover Police Department said.

“Whether spending time with our Andover students at AHS, other community groups of all ages, or our own officers, Maggie brought a smile to everyone she met and will be sorely missed by all.”

Superintent Keith Taverna asked the community to keep Officer Paolera in their thoughts.

“Always alongside her owner, School Resource Officer Tom Paolera, Maggie touched the lives of countless students, staff, and community members. Whether she was offering comfort during a difficult moment, bringing smiles to the hallways, or serving as a calming presence throughout the school day, Maggie made a lasting impact on all who knew her,” Taverna said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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