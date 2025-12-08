Belmont man arrested following pursuit, multi-hour standoff in Durham, NH

DURHAM, NH — A Belmont man was taken into custody following a pursuit on the New Hampshire seacoast that ended in a multi-hour standoff in Durham.

On Saturday, the New Hampshire State Police received information to be on the lookout for a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 in connection with an ongoing investigation in Belmont.

The vehicle was located by the Strafford Police Department, but the driver did not stop, leading to a pursuit.

State Troopers took over the pursuit, which spanned multiple communities, including Somersworth, where a minor passenger was released safely.

The pursuit continued until tire deflation devices were used, bringing the vehicle to a stop on Route 4 in Durham.

The driver, identified as Scott E. Newcomb, 55, of Belmont, refused to exit the vehicle, resulting in a standoff.

After negotiations, Newcomb exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

He was released to the custody of the Belmont Police Department and faces charges of kidnapping, reckless conduct, and disobeying an officer.

Officers from Durham, Belmont, Somersworth, Strafford, and Dover, along with the Durham Fire Department and McGregor Memorial EMS, assisted in resolving the incident.

Newcomb’s court date is pending, and no booking photo is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

