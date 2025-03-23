Belle of the Ball distributes prom dresses to girls across Massachusetts

BOSTON — Belle of the Ball cleans and distributes prom dresses and provides related accessories at no charge to high school junior and senior girls who would otherwise not have the opportunity to attend their school’s prom.

Belle of the Ball began in 2005 as a community relations initiative for Anton’s Cleaners. Jordan’s Furniture and Enterprise Bank have since joined as Corporate Partners and added promotional, logistical, and financial resources allowing Belle to Ball to grow into the program it has become today.

With a mission of ensuring that local high school juniors and seniors who otherwise would be unable to afford a dress can attend their high school proms feeling beautiful and confident.

Belle of the Ball works with Anton’s Cleans, Jordan’s Furniture and Enterprise Bank.

