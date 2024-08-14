Teen in critical condition after tubing incident on Lake Winnipesaukee, police say

GILFORD, N.H. — Authorities performed life-saving measures on a juvenile Tuesday after a tubing incident on a popular New Hampshire lake.

Officers responding to a report of a boating incident in the area of Little Camp Island on Lake Winnipesaukee just before 5 p.m. found a 17-year-old became unconscious while out tubing with family members, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Marine Patrol officers boarded the vessel and found the father of the teen performing life-saving measures on him.

The 17-year-old was taken to shore with the assistance of the Gilford Fire Rescue boat and transported to Concord Hospital – Laconia. Officials say he is in critical but stable condition.

The cause of the teen’s injuries was not immediately made available by police.

The incident remains under investigation.

