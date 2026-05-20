Behind the investigation: Clocking out and cashing in

DEDHAM, Mass. — Getting answers and uncovering the truth—Boston 25 News investigates.

Investigative reporter Ted Daniel joined Morning News anchor Gene Lavanchy to take you behind his reporting and dug deep into a tip that turned into a months-long investigation into overtime practices at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Payroll records revealed some workers logging 16- to 18-hour days, five days a week—raising serious questions about whether that level of work is even possible.

After extensive surveillance and a detailed review of public records, Boston 25 found troubling discrepancies between reported hours and observed activity.

Some employees more than tripled their base salary with overtime, bringing in over $200,000 a year.

Why didn’t these numbers raise red flags sooner? And who approved the time sheets?

Now, state officials are taking a closer look—not just at the workers, but at the supervisors who signed off.

Watch Daniel’s full investigation here.

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