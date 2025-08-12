Bear breaks into truck to steal sunflower seeds in Worcester County

PETERSHAM, Mass. — Video from Worcester County shows a black bear helping itself to a big bag of sunflower seeds.

This video from Petersham shows the bear sniffing around the bed of a truck before pulling out and tearing into the large bag.

The truck’s owner told Boston 25 News there’s no shortage of bears in the area but for the first time in 40 years she saw one of them get into the bed of their truck.

