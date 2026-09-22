BC High investigating allegations students yelled racial slurs at UMass Boston senior, mother

BOSTON — A UMass Boston senior is speaking out after she says two teenagers shouted racial slurs and made offensive gestures toward her and her mother outside Boston College High School, not far from the college campus, prompting an investigation.

Carly Nguyen said she posted a video of the encounter on TikTok, which happened last week outside BC High School on Dominic J. Bianculli Boulevard in the city’s Dorchester section.

The video has since gained thousands of views online. According to Nguyen, two boys who appeared to be teenagers shouted racial slurs and gave her and her mother the middle finger as they were leaving UMass Boston.

Nguyen recorded part of the encounter on her phone. Boston 25 News blurred the teens’ faces and a visible license plate because the individuals shown have not been charged with a crime.

Nguyen alleged that the teens directed racial slurs at her and her mother.

“These two guys down here yelled the ‘N word’ with a hard ‘r’ and the ‘C’ slur to me and my mom as we were leaving campus,” Nguyen told Boston 25. “Unprovoked and all, they just yelled at us for no reason. We didn’t even say anything.”

BC High confirmed it has launched an investigation into the allegations.

In a statement, the school said, “The alleged behavior is entirely unacceptable and fundamentally contradicts our mission as a Jesuit, Catholic institution. Racism in any form will not be tolerated at BC High. We acknowledge the harm caused by these actions and affirm that every individual, both within and beyond our school community, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Nguyen, who is Vietnamese American, said she has experienced racism before and wants those responsible to be held accountable.

BC High said it will take appropriate disciplinary action if the allegations are substantiated.

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