BC fans brave nor’easter for rainy matchup against Virginia Tech

BOSTON — A nor’easter wasn’t enough to keep Boston College football fans away from Alumni Stadium.

Boston College hosted Virginia Tech for a soggy ACC matchup, with plenty of fans showing up despite the pouring rain.

Ponchos were everywhere, from the stands to the cheerleaders and marching band, but some dedicated Eagles fans decided to embrace the weather without them.

“The sun shines on Boston, and the rain pours on Virginia Tech,” fan Eduardo said.

Another fan, Liam, took his support a step further.

“Maroon and gold run through my blood, my whole life,” he said. “I love BC and the weather’s great, so I was like, why not take off my shirt?”

For Jacob, the storm might as well have not existed.

“The weather? What’s weather? It is sunshine and rainbows and happiness in this stadium,” he said. “There is no such thing as rain, there is no such thing as a nor’easter. There is only good, there is only sun, there is only Eagles!”

Unfortunately for the rain-soaked BC faithful, the Eagles couldn’t come away with a win.

Virginia Tech defeated Boston College 21-14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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