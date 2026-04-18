Battle of Lexington comes to life as Patriots’ Day weekend kicks off

LEXINGTON, Mass. — The Lexington Minute Men kicked off the historic reenactment of the Battle of Lexington as the nation is set to celebrate its 250th birthday.

The reenactment includes the civilian evacuation, on the Lexington Battle Green, beginning with the ringing of the alarm and ending with the British arrival and Parker’s Revenge, Captain John Parker’s rallying speech to the troops to continue their fight.

The Lexington Lions Club will also host a 5k race through Lexington starting at 8a. Proceeds from the event will go to the Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Foundation (MLERF) to support vital eye disease research.

Just up the street from the Lexington Battle Green at Tower Park, the Lexington Minute Men are also set to recreate one of the running battles as the British are forced to retreat back toward Boston.

The event begins with the British troops arriving to Munroe Tavern at 10:30 a.m., where they set up a field hospital, just as they did on April 19, 1775. At 11:00 a.m., Percy’s relief arrives with cannon fire to assist the British in their retreat back to Boston.

From 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., Captain Parker’s company continues the fight and pushes the British out of Lexington toward Boston.

A variety of reenactment groups, including the Lexington Minute Men, marching bands,

A wide variety of reenactment groups, including the Lexington Minute Men, along with various groups, marching bands, and more will walk in the annual Patriots’ Day Parade.

The parade will step off at the intersection of Maple and Massachusetts Avenue and will follow through to Lexington Center, ending at Worthen Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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