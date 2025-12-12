Battle of the Holiday Lights: Vote for your favorite display

After dozens of dazzling submissions, Boston 25 has narrowed the field to three finalists in our 2025 Battle of the Holiday Lights contest — and now it’s your turn to decide who takes home the grand prize of $1,000.

From sparkling rooftops to front yards glowing with festive cheer, these finalists went all out to celebrate the season. But only one will be crowned the ultimate holiday lights champion.

Who do you think has the best display?

Voting is open for a limited time, so don’t wait — spread the word and let your favorite light show shine bright.

Cast your vote now and help us pick the winner!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group