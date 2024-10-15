Bath & Body Works no longer selling candle with label resembling KKK hoods

Mass. — Bath & Body Works is no longer selling one of its candles because of a design controversy.

The label on the “Snowed In” holiday candle is decorated with a stylized paper snowflake, some people saying it looks more like the hoods and robes worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

The image on the packaging was supposed to convey a snowflake cut out of paper. The outer edges of the snowflake are white and cone-shaped, with two holes cut out near the center.

A Bath & Body Works spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that the mistake was unintentional, and that the company is committed to fixing it.

“We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the spokesperson said.

Bath & Body Works has apologized and pulled the candle from its website and retail locations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group