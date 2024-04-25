Barricaded suspect in North Andover prompts large emergency response

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — State and local police responded to an incident involving a barricaded person in North Andover late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Waverly Road near Wood Lane and Greene Street for reports of a barricaded individual inside a home around 11:00 p.m., according to state police.

A state police helicopter also assisted with the response. Multiple police cruisers were seen blocking off the area.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect was armed.

No updates were available as of Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

